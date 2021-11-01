Cousins Subs buys six Milwaukee-area franchise locations

Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs has acquired six franchise locations, in Brookfield, New Berlin, Pewaukee and Waukesha. The company purchased the restaurants from Jim and Leah Valentine, who owned locations for more than 30 years as…

17900 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield

2260 N. Grandview Boulevard, Waukesha

2320 E. Moreland Road, Waukesha

16005 W. National Avenue, New Berlin

1350 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

1700 Pearl Street, Waukesha

Menomonee Falls-basedhas acquired six franchise locations, in Brookfield, New Berlin, Pewaukee and Waukesha. The company purchased the restaurants from Jim and Leah Valentine, who owned locations for more than 30 years as the first Cousins Subs franchisees, according to a news release Monday. With its six-store acquisition, Cousins Subs brings on 134 store-level employees and two corporate additions to the company-owned system, which now totals 40 restaurants. "This is our largest acquisition to date and we’re very excited," said Jason Westhoff, president at Cousins Subs. "However, it’s also bittersweet. The Valentines were our first, and some of our best, franchisees and we are sad to lose them. We thank them for their many years with the brand and wish them the best." The newly acquired restaurants include:The Brookfield restaurant was remodeled in October 2021 as part of Cousins Subs’ systemwide rebranding initiative. All told, Cousins Subs has 99 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Last month, the companyto further expand its Wisconsin franchise base, actively seeking franchise partners in several target markets, including Beloit, Eau Claire, Fitchburg, Hudson, Janesville, La Crosse, Lake Delton, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Wausau and Wisconsin Dells. In addition, Cousins Subs corporate will open four free-standing drive-thru locations outside of the Milwaukee area in Green Bay, Sheboygan and Stevens Point over the next six months, according to a news release.