Cousins adds storefront to Walker’s Point commissary

Menomonee Falls-based Cousins Subs today announced the grand opening of a new storefront at what had previously been a delivery-only commissary in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Located at 117 W. National Ave., the 5,300-square-foot location now features a small storefront with seating for 14 guests. The location also now offers pick-up options in addition to delivery and dine-in.

“While we wanted to test a ‘ghost kitchen’ concept for Cousins Subs, we feel that the addition of a storefront with pick-up options and seating will allow us to take advantage of this great location and convenient parking in one of Milwaukee’s most established neighborhoods,” said Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “Now we can serve dine-in, take-out or delivery to people in this area.”

The location will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Cousins Subs said it is hiring at all of its locations. Cousins Subs and its franchisees operate nearly 100 sub sandwich shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.