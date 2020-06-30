Court approves sale of The Bull in Sheboygan Falls

IndustriesHospitality & TourismInsider OnlyLawReal EstateSports & EntertainmentCourt approves sale of The Bull in Sheboygan FallsBy Arthur Thomas - Jun 30, 2020 1:35 pmShareEmail Facebook Twitter Linkedin A federal bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of The Bull at Pinehurst Farms golf course for nearly $2.48 million. The buyer is listed in court records as Bull Golf at Pinehurst Farms LLC, which…Want to Read More?Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.Become an Insider NowAlready an Insider? Log In BizTimes DailyMorning HeadlinesPeopleManufacturingNonprofitReal EstateSaturday Top 10 SubscribeGet our email updates