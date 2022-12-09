Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Mary Burgoon, Rockwell Automation

2022 Nonprofit Excellence Awards

By
-
Mary Burgoon
Mary Burgoon Credit: Jake Hill

Volunteering is an integral part of life for Mary Burgoon, portfolio manager for Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation. Burgoon serves on the boards of multiple nonprofits, including as chair of TEMPO Milwaukee, an organization dedicated to empowering professional women. Through her efforts to create a more diverse organization, TEMPO now strives to reach more women of color.

