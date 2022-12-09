Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Mary Burgoon, Rockwell Automation

Volunteering is an integral part of life for Mary Burgoon, portfolio manager for Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation. Burgoon serves on the boards of multiple nonprofits, including as chair of TEMPO Milwaukee, an organization dedicated to empowering professional women. Through her efforts to create a more diverse organization, TEMPO now strives to reach more women of color.

Volunteering is an integral part of life for Mary Burgoon, portfolio manager for Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation.

Burgoon serves on the boards of multiple nonprofits, including as chair of TEMPO Milwaukee, an organization dedicated to empowering professional women. Through her efforts to create a more diverse organization, TEMPO now strives to reach more women of color.

Additionally, Burgoon is a board member for STEM Forward, a nonprofit collaborating with businesses, government and educational institutions to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics literacy to all students.

Fighting hunger in Milwaukee is also a priority for Burgoon, who has been volunteering with Hunger Task Force since 1999. She is a former board member for the organization, and her accomplishments include implementing a mobile market to deliver nutritious food to underserved communities and working with the Voices Against Hunger, an advocacy branch of Hunger Task Force.

“She is constantly helping multiple organizations, and her accomplishments are major and innumerable,” said Susan Nadeau, external communications manager for Rockwell Automation.

“I’m really fortunate to work for Rockwell Automation. Not only do they encourage and support through their own treasure and time, they encourage their employees to give back to support what’s important to us, allocating time and supporting us in our passions.”

– Mary Burgoon, Rockwell Automation