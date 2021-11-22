Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Joseph Scala, sales representative, Metalcraft Automation Group

Joseph Scala, a sales representative with Metalcraft Automation Group, has volunteered with Alzheimer’s Association and other nonprofit organizations for decades. “Scala is a tireless advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association and the many other individuals and…

Joseph Scala, a sales representative with Metalcraft Automation Group, has volunteered with Alzheimer’s Association and other nonprofit organizations for decades.

“Scala is a tireless advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association and the many other individuals and organizations he has touched over the last 40-plus years, and on a daily basis,” said Maggie Lamal, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter.

Scala attributes his commitment to giving back to his parents, who taught him, “even if you don’t have much, you share what you have.” His mother, an immigrant who had eight children, suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease in her final years.

“Joseph used his love as fuel to become one of our state’s strongest advocates,” said Lamal.

Scala has used his marketing and business skills to promote the organization, serving as chair of its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

He has also performed the National Anthem for many nonprofit organizations over the past decade, averaging about 50 events per year, including Milwaukee IndiaFest and Lakeshore Chinooks games.

“I’m just going to leave you with some advice from James Taylor: ‘Shower the people you love with love, show them the way that you feel.’”

– Joseph Scala, singing the lyrics