Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Joseph Scala, sales representative, Metalcraft Automation Group

Winner

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Joseph Scala
Joseph Scala
Joseph Scala, a sales representative with Metalcraft Automation Group, has volunteered with Alzheimer’s Association and other nonprofit organizations for decades. “Scala is a tireless advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association and the many other individuals and…

