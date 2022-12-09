Corporate Citizen of the Year: Catalyst Construction

For Catalyst Construction, philanthropic practices are deeply ingrained in its business philosophy. Its corporate giving program has funded hundreds of organizations, including Teens Grow Greens, Wisconsin Lutheran High School, St. Marcus Lutheran School and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. In 2021, Catalyst donated $370,000 to diverse organizations in Milwaukee and South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota. The

For Catalyst Construction, philanthropic practices are deeply ingrained in its business philosophy. Its corporate giving program has funded hundreds of organizations, including Teens Grow Greens, Wisconsin Lutheran High School, St. Marcus Lutheran School and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

In 2021, Catalyst donated $370,000 to diverse organizations in Milwaukee and South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota. The company has provided local schools with turf, gym floors and softball fields at no cost.

“Many are quieter organizations, community change makers, and people doing positive work for those who need it most,” said Sarah Gilday, director of philanthropy for Siebert Lutheran Foundation.

Catalyst also encourages giving in the workplace by offering $1,000 to each employee to donate to a nonprofit of their choice. To date, 70% of employees have given $62,000 to 70 organizations.

“Other organizations have giving philosophies that streamline support for specific priorities; yet Catalyst recognizes that meeting the community’s needs and supporting employees’ philanthropic interests are more important than creating boundaries or guidelines,” said Gilday.

“What we do is construction, but we really want to be an agent for change.”

– Matt Burow, CEO, Catalyst Construction