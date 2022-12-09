Corporate Citizen of the Year: Catalyst Construction

2022 Nonprofit Excellence Awards

By
-
Matt Burow
Matt Burow

For Catalyst Construction, philanthropic practices are deeply ingrained in its business philosophy. Its corporate giving program has funded hundreds of organizations, including Teens Grow Greens, Wisconsin Lutheran High School, St. Marcus Lutheran School and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. In 2021, Catalyst donated $370,000 to diverse organizations in Milwaukee and South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota. The

