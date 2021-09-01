‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ contest for manufacturers to take place this month

Several Wisconsin-based manufacturers are slated to compete later this month in a contest to have their product named the “coolest thing made in Wisconsin.”
The annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin"
contest is an event whereby dozens of manufacturers across the state compete for recognition of their unique products. Products built in Wisconsin are first nominated and then a popular vote determines the winner during the Manufacturing Madness bracket-style competition.
Nominations are open through Sept. 3 while the first round of voting begins Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.
The competition, hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce
and Johnson Financial Group
, aims to highlight Wisconsin’s vibrant manufacturing industry, according to WMC. The winner of the competition will be announced during Business Day in Pewaukee on Oct. 14
.
Last year's competition winner was the Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart from Mequon-based MuL Technologies
.
Wisconsinites have cast over 775,000 votes since the tournament’s inception in 2016. In 2020, about 150 products were nominated and over 125,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Nominated products in the past have ranged from motorcycles, military vehicles and boats to generators, iron castings and beer.