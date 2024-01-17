COO named for Potawatomi Business Development Corp.’s commercial group

The Milwaukee-based Potawatomi Business Development Corp. announced that Jeff Johnson has been named the company’s chief operating officer for its commercial group.

Johnson is a member of the Forest County Potawatomi Community and was previously vice chairman of the PBDC board of directors.

“I am deeply honored to join PBDC, a dynamic and forward-thinking organization owned by the Forest County Potawatomi Community,” said Johnson. “As a proud tribal member, I am committed to leveraging my skills and experience to enhance the economic growth and prosperity of our community. I look forward to contributing to the evolving business landscape, to fostering innovation, and building sustainable partnerships that contribute to the success of our subsidiary companies and the continued advancement of PBDC.”

Johnson owns and operated J.W. Johnson & Associates, Inc., civil engineering and construction management services business. With nearly three decades of experience in the industry, he has managed construction for a variety of land development and heavy civil projects across the country.

“It is with great enthusiasm and pride that I welcome Jeff as our chief operating officer of commercial operations,” said Kip Ritchie, chief executive officer, PBDC. “As a fellow tribal member with a distinguished background in engineering and construction management, Jeff brings invaluable expertise to our team. With his experience serving on our board of directors, he has a deep understanding of our organization’s mission and values. I am confident that under Jeff’s leadership, we will further strengthen our commitment to excellence and drive sustainable growth for the benefit of PBDC and the Forest County Potawatomi Community.”

PBDC was established in 2002 as the economic development and income diversification business of the Forest County Potawatomi Community.