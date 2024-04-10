Logout
Transportation & Logistics

Continued growth, need has MobiliSE confident about FlexRide’s future

Nonprofit seeking renewed financial support for program aimed at getting city workers to suburban job sites

Cara Spoto
By Cara Spoto
FlexRide vehicles sit in a parking lot at the Wauwatosa Park & Ride lot on Tuesday afternoon. The vans are used to transport workers to and from the city of Milwaukee to jobs in the suburbs. (Cara Spoto/BizTimes)
Organizations:
ArandellAscension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin CampusBader PhilanthropiesCarlisle Interconnect TechnologiesFedExFlexRideFroedtert Menomonee Falls HospitalFurlani FoodsKohl'sMobiliSEScan-PacUnited Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha CountyWenthe-Davidson Engineering Co.
Last updated

When FlexRide, a subsidized rideshare service designed to connect workers living in Milwaukee’s central city with suburban jobs, launched in March 2022 with service to job sites in Menomonee Falls, it had five or 10 riders. Two years later, the service now provides 4,000 rides per month on average to hundreds of users. And just

