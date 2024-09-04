Construction start set for next portion of Prairie’s Edge development in Port Washington

Milwaukee-based development and investment firmis moving ahead on another portion of its mixed-usedevelopment on Port Washington's lakefront. First pitched in 2017, the project will redevelop approximately 36 acres of vacant land — generally located at the southeast corner of Lake Shore Road and Wisconsin Street, south of downtown Port Washington — with a variety of residential units and commercial buildings. After seeing success in earlier phases, Black Cap Halcyon is now ready to start construction this fall on 10 townhome-style condominiums, called Marcliffe Townhomes, which will have between 2,500 and 2,900 square feet of space each with three or four bedrooms and a two-car garage, according to a press release. "Designed to provide spacious and carefree condominium living, they feature premium finishes, open floor plans that maximize natural light and integrate flexible living space," the release says. The firm has already completed development at the north end of the site, which included 14 single family homes that have all been sold, and a planned senior living facility. At the south end of the development site, which is where the Marcliffe Townhomes will be located, the firm has also built 16 rentable single family homes, one of which has been leased, and nine more for-sale single family homes, seven of which have been purchased or are under contract. “Our goal is to create a vibrant lakeside community that offers luxury, full amenities and convenience,” said, Black Cap Halcyon owner. “As 70% of our single-family lakefront custom cottages at Prairie’s Edge are sold, we believe these 10 luxury townhomes will complement the community, while providing another option for lakefront living in Port Washington.” The "center phase" of the development includes seven single family lots that have not yet been sold, as well as three planned apartment buildings and two commercial lots. One of the commercial lots was developed for Lakeside Alliance Church, which opened earlier this year. "The development is designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles, providing residents with access to walking paths, preserved natural green spaces and stunning lake views," the release says.