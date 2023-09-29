Construction start set for lakefront St. Francis apartment development

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Construction at one of the last developable lakefront properties in St. Francis is set to begin in November, on a project expected to deliver nearly 500 apartment units at full buildout. Atlanta-basedand Illinois-basedare planning the two-phase project, called The Bluffs on Lake, on a 20-acre site at 3700 S. Lake Drive. The development's first phase will include 278 apartments in a four and five-story building with one level of underground parking and around 8,000 square feet of first-floor retail. Project plans show amenities including a fitness center, bocce ball court, rooftop common areas and an outdoor pool. Following the completion of the first two buildings, developers are planning a second phase with about 200 more apartments and another 4,000 square feet of retail space, according to Michael Campbell, founder of Campbell Capital. The two development firms also teamed up on a nearby apartment complex, 4200 On The Lake, which opened in 2021 with 236 units.