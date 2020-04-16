Construction of luxury apartment project in St. Francis continuing through coronavirus outbreak

The developers of 4200 On The Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment building on Lake Michigan in St. Francis, are moving forward with construction work even as the state and region deal the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Construction commenced earlier this spring on the project, which is expected to finish in spring 2021, according to a news release. Located at 4200 S. Lake Drive, the project is being developed by Chicago-based M&R Development and Atlanta-based Campbell Capital Group LLC.

Once completed, it will include amenities such as an open courtyard with outdoor swimming pool overlooking the lake, underground parking, pet-washing station, bike-sharing station and a two-story clubhouse. The units will feature nine-foot ceilings, quartz kitchen counter tops, marble bathroom vanities and tub and showers surrounded with subway tile.

The project broke ground before Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order in late March, said Anthony Rossi Sr., managing partner of M&R Development. The state mandate resulted in the closure of many businesses, but much construction activity has continued since the industry was deemed essential by state and local authorities.

Rossi listed the several steps that general contractor, Madison-based Stevens Construction Corp., is taking to ensure a safe job site.

“Those plans include restricted site access to only necessary personnel and daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms via a series of short questions and non-contact body temperature screening,” he said. “Additionally, the cleaning operations of the site, trailers and breakrooms has been enhanced; all job meetings have been switched to a remote format and we have suspended all project tours or visits not essential to construction. Finally, workers are required to wear masks at all times and to maintain appropriate social distancing while on the job.”

This marks M&R Development’s first rental building project in Wisconsin. Rossi said his firm first considered the site 20 years ago, but decided the timing wasn’t right for it.

He added that the site benefits from being a short distance away from downtown Milwaukee and all its attractions, such as Henry Maier Festival Park, the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Fiserv Forum.

“Downtown Milwaukee has undergone a dramatic revitalization over the past few years, so there’s certainly no shortage of cultural attractions for residents of 4200 On The Lake to enjoy,” Rossi said. “And when it comes to a work commute, this building offers unbelievably easy access to the airport and I-94, whether residents are working in the city or suburbs.”

Project financing is being provided by CICB. RMK Management will handle leasing and property management once the building opens to tenants.

