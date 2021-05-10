New subdivision planned in Random Lake

The Village of Random Lake in Sheboygan County will be getting a new 53-lot subdivision featuring a mix of condominiums and single-family homes.

The village and developer Scholler Development LLC in late April reached an agreement for the creation of the Woodland View subdivision, according to a news release. It will be developed on lands along Ortho Drive, south of where it meets Lake Breeze Lane.

Construction of the 15 condo duplexes will begin immediately, with work on the single-family home sites to follow next year, said John “Jack” Scholler of Scholler Development. The ownership structure of the investors group also includes residential developer Gordy Veldboom.

The village is supporting the project through tax incremental financing. The village’s new TIF district was created to support industrial, commercial and residential growth in the area. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. provided support services to help finalize the terms of the development.

“This project will spur additional investment and will increase revenue for the village to make much needed upgrades to our public infrastructure,” Village President Mike San Felipo said in a statement.

Ted Neitzke, executive director of the Random Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, said the subdivision will cater to families and empty nesters.

“It will bring a long-needed housing boom to Random Lake,” he said in a statement. “The plans also call for a park to be developed. This will make it a family-friendly neighborhood. The additional families should also increase the school district’s population, which has been recognized as award winning in several categories.”

Sheboygan-based Abacus Architects Inc. is the engineering firm for the Woodland View project. St. Paul, Minnesota-based Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. assisted with original concepts and zoning modifications.