Construction begins on Palermo’s West Milwaukee facility

Construction work has commenced on frozen pizza manufacturernew 200,000-square-foot production facility in West Milwaukee. That's according to, chief executive officer of Brookfield-based, which is the design and build general contractor for the project. Work is expected to be completed in 2025. While Briohn leads construction work at the 20-acre site at 3900 W. Lincoln Ave., previously utilized by Froedtert Malt, the lead developer on the project is Milwaukee-based The Dickman Co.recently purchased the property for $3.9 million from a limited liability company affiliated with Waukesha-based business and real estate investor, according to state records. The Dickman Co. will be the long-term owner of the property, said Sam Dickman Jr., president at The Dickman Co. Theon Canal Street in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee, which the company owns. Approximately 50 jobs will be added with the addition of the West Milwaukee plant, according to an April announcement from Palermo’s. The Lincoln Avenue site was first home to Froedtert Malt & Grain, founded in 1875 by Jacob and William Froedtert. The company moved to near 38th and Grant streets in West Milwaukee in 1920. It closed in the early 2000s before being bought by Malteurop in 2008. Last year, Dickman Real Estate pitched a plan to replace the former Froedtert Malt site with a $28.2 million, 270,000-square foot industrial complex. Submitted plans showed existing structures on the site would be razed and replaced with two industrial facilities.