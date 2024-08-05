Construction begins on Palermo’s West Milwaukee facility

Construction work has commenced on frozen pizza manufacturer Palermo's
new 200,000-square-foot production facility in West Milwaukee.
That's according to Nelson Williams
, chief executive officer of Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp.
, which is the design and build general contractor for the project. Work is expected to be completed in 2025.
While Briohn leads construction work at the 20-acre site at 3900 W. Lincoln Ave., previously utilized by Froedtert Malt, the lead developer on the project is Milwaukee-based The Dickman Co.
The Dickman Co.
recently purchased the property for $3.9 million from a limited liability company affiliated with Waukesha-based business and real estate investor Tom Beaudry
, according to state records.
The Dickman Co. will be the long-term owner of the property, said Sam Dickman Jr., president at The Dickman Co.
The new facility will be is located three miles from Palermo's headquarters
on Canal Street in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee, which the company owns. Approximately 50 jobs will be added with the addition of the West Milwaukee plant, according to an April announcement from Palermo’s.
The Lincoln Avenue site was first home to Froedtert Malt & Grain, founded in 1875 by Jacob and William Froedtert. The company moved to near 38th and Grant streets in West Milwaukee in 1920. It closed in the early 2000s before being bought by Malteurop in 2008.
Last year, Dickman Real Estate
pitched a plan to replace the former Froedtert Malt site
with a $28.2 million, 270,000-square foot industrial complex. Submitted plans showed existing structures on the site would be razed and replaced with two industrial facilities.