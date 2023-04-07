Sprawling industrial complex planned at former Malteurop site in West Milwaukee

is pitching a plan to replace the former Malteurop North America Inc. site at 3830 W. Grant St. in West Milwaukee with a $28.2 million, 270,000-square foot industrial complex. One the region's last local malting plans, Malteurop North America Inc., closed the West Milwaukee facility last summer. According to a proposal submitted to village officials this week, Milwaukee-based Dickman Development and Brookfield-basedplan to transform the fortress-like site, with its cement grain silos, into a 20.48-acre development. Existing structures on the site would be razed, under the plan, and replaced with two industrial facilities. A 130,000-square-foot building would be constructed first, and located on the southern edge of the site, along West Lincoln Avenue, just west of South 38Street. On the northern portion of the site there would be a 148,000-square-foot building constructed along Grant Street. Dickman has asked village officials to create a tax incremental finance (TIF) district, with the hope of receiving $4 million in TIF assistance, according to the proposal. “The development is being designed and built to attract local, regional, and global users, with the option for multitenant occupancy,” the proposal states. “The flexibility will allow the developer to market available square footage to prospects for warehousing/storage with accompanying offices, and light manufacturing is also a possibility,” Anticipated trucking activity would be moderate, according to the developer, with an estimated maximum of 60 trucks entering/leaving the development per day. Construction of the southern building would begin this fall, with construction of the northern building to follow by fall 2024. The buildings would be completed by fall 2024 and fall 2025, respectively.