Sprawling industrial complex planned at former Malteurop site in West Milwaukee

By
-
A view of the industrial building complex proposed for the former Malteurop site in West Milwaukee as it would appear from Grant Street. (Rendering courtesy of Briohn Building Corp.)

Dickman Development is pitching a plan to replace the former Malteurop North America Inc. site at 3830 W. Grant St. in West Milwaukee with a $28.2 million, 270,000-square foot industrial complex. One the region’s last local malting plans, Malteurop North America Inc., closed the West Milwaukee facility last summer. According to a proposal submitted to

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

