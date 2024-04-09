Conagra to shut down Birds Eye plant in Beaver Dam

Chicago-based Conagra Brands this week informed the state and local officials that it plans to close its Birds Eye plant in Beaver Dam. Birds Eye is a frozen foods brand.

In a WARN notice, Conagra director of human resources Christina Keiser wrote that the company decided to close the Beaver Dam facility “to improve efficiencies and effectiveness within its supply chain network.”

The plant closure will put 252 employees out of work, including 227 production and production support employees and 25 management and administrative employees. None of the employees are represented by a union.

- Advertisement -

Production at the facility, located at 1201 Green Valley Road, is expected to cease on or around June 10. Warehouse operations will cease on or around Jan. 3, 2025.

Layoffs will occur in phases on June 10, June 14, Sept. 2, Oct. 4 and Jan. 3.

Conagra has annual revenue of about $12.3 billion, 18,600 employees and 42 production facilities, according to the company’s website.