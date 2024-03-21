Community Warehouse names new CEO

Community Warehouse
, a Christian prisoner re-entry program in Milwaukee, has hired Classie Thompson
as its next chief executive officer.
Thompson, who began her new role this week, has been an integral part of the Community Warehouse team, according to the organization, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and operational skills from her initial role as a warehouse associate to her impactful work with Partners in Hope (PIH), a prisoner reintegration initiative of Community Warehouse that provides participants with soft skills training. Her most recent position with the nonprofit was director of operations.
Thompson steps into her new role following the resignation last year of Jose Hernandez
, the nonprofit's previous CEO.
"Working closely with Classie, I've witnessed firsthand her remarkable ability to navigate challenges with determination and intelligence,” said Kent Loehrke
, chairman of the board. “Her comprehensive understanding of our operations and her strategic approach to leadership, particularly her contributions to Partners in Hope, are invaluable assets to our organization … Her profound dedication to our mission promises a new chapter of growth and impact.”
"I am humbly honored to step into the CEO role at Community Warehouse. I give honor and praise to God that I am able to be a member of a dedicated team that serves the community in which I reside,” Thompson said. “I look forward to supporting our staff and building on the strong foundation we have established together. "