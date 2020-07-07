Common Council approves appointment of Lafayette Crump as DCD commissioner

Lafayette Crump will be Milwaukee’s next commissioner of the Department of City Development, following confirmation of his appointment by the city’s Common Council.

The aldermen voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve Crump’s appointment by Mayor Tom Barrett to replace longtime commissioner Rocky Marcoux.

Crump has a background as a lawyer and a consultant helping development projects achieve workforce inclusion goals. He resume includes experience such as chief diversity, vendor and engagement officer at the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee for the Democratic National Convention, and as chief operating officer of Milwaukee-based Prism Technical Management and Marketing Services LLC. Prism Technical works with builders to meet inclusion goals, such as hiring local workers or contracting with small businesses. It has worked on projects such as the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons, Fiserv Forum and The Hop.

His appointment received the endorsement of the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee last week. It was at that time he laid out his objectives for the roughly 90-person Department of City Development.

Crump said a primary objective of his role as DCD commissioner will be to make the city a more equitable place for racial and ethnic minorities. He said the city could be more aggressive with tax incremental financing, and that encouraging development in neighborhoods outside of downtown is a “paramount” issue.

Marcoux is retiring after 16 years as DCD commissioner. He has worked for the city starting in 1986.