Commercial truck retailer plans Germantown location

Dubuque, Iowa-based, a retailer and servicer of commercial trucks, plans to open a new facility in Germantown on a 16-acre property it has recently purchased along I-41, southeast of the Holy Hill Road interchange. The company purchased the property at N128 W21795 Holy Hill Road and plans to redevelop it into a 37,000-square-foot retail truck sales and services facility, according to a press release from Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm, which facilitated the purchase. With operations across Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Truck Country is one of the largest Freightliner semi truck dealership groups in the country. The property sale was facilitated byandof The Barry Co. andof Milwaukee-based real estate firm"Despite the complexity of the transaction and several extended deadlines, both parties navigated the process with expertise and determination," the press release says. The property, sold by an entity called RA Steinman Legacy LLC, is located along I-41 in the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park, which is home to Golden Pet Manufacturing, Green Bay Packaging and several logistics companies. “We’re thrilled to have played a role in bringing this transformative project to Germantown’s commercial gateway," Buckley said.