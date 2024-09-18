Commercial real estate transaction announcements – 9/18/24

Founders 3

Peter Schwabe, Inc. leased 7,479 SF at High Ridge Office Center located at N16 W23233 Stone Ridge Drive in Waukesha. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, WD3 LLC, and Brett Deter represented the Tenant, respectively. Joe Bonow Ins. Agency leased 2,178 SF at Brookfield Lakes X located at 18650 W Corporate Drive in Brookfield. Patti Stevens and John Davis represented the Owner, Corporate 186 LLC. Herbst & Associates, Inc. leased 1,328 SF at New Berlin City Center located at 15177 W National Avenue in New Berlin. Patti Stevens represented the Owner, Sharon Seven Hills LLC. Creative Marketing Resources renewed its 4,150 SF at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, Millbrook Properties. Networth Realty of Milwaukee LLC leased 5,222 SF at Lincoln Center II located at 2514 S 102Street in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the Owner, Lincoln Center TIC Group. Conor Farrell and Jay Blom represented Lockard Waukesha Holdings, LLC in leasing 2,500 SF to Exclusive Tobacco at Sunset Crossings (120 E. Sunset Dr.) in Waukesha. Sam Herbeck and Jay Blom represented Westlake Farms, LP in leasing 1,580 SF to La Segoviana at Frances Pointe (106 Frances Lane) in Beaver Dam. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Bay View Shade & Blind in leasing 1,498 SF at Market Place at Pabst Farms (1300 Pabst Farms Circle) in Oconomowoc. Jon Thoresen represented Chase Bank in the lease transaction at 11001 N. Port Washington Rd. in Mequon. Sam Herbeck and Jay Blom represented Westlake Farms, LP in leasing 4,149 SF to Bricks & Minifigs at Frances Pointe (106 Frances Lane) in Beaver Dam. Matthew Beadle and Tom Treder represented Tropical Smoothie Café in leasing 1,400 SF at Westowne Centre (2310-2330 Westowne Ave.) in Oshkosh. Jay Blom represented Comreco II, LLC in leasing 4,817 SF to Swing Anytime at Shoppes at Hartford (49 Liberty Ave.) in Hartford.Mac Realty Holdings LLC purchased the 40,665 SF office building at 12700 W Bluemound Road in Elm Grove for $3,659,850. Patti Stevens and Jon Thoresen represented the Seller, Annex Wealth Management. Nick Tice and Conor Farrell represented 5530 N Port Washington Rd, LLC in selling 6,279 SF GlenPort Retail Center at 5530-5544 N. Port Washington Rd. in Glendale. Matthew Beadle and Jon Thoresen represented Plaza Street Partners, LLC in purchasing 0.4 Acres of Vacant Land at 3960 Mormon Coulee Rd. in La Crosse. Jon Thoresen represented J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in purchasing 0.7 Acres of Vacant Land at 4698 S. Whitnall Ave. in Saint Francis.