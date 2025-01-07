Commercial real estate firm NAI Pfefferle opens Milwaukee-area office

Commercial real estate firm, which has offices in Appleton, Green Bay, Sheboygan and Wausau, has added a Milwaukee-area office at 1233 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. The firm is affiliated with New York-based commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI previously had an affiliation within Milwaukee. [caption id="attachment_604229" align="alignleft" width="300"]Walter Sauthoff[/caption] NAI Pfefferle signed a new membership agreement with NAI Global for the six-county Milwaukee area (including Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Jefferson, Dodge and Waukesha counties), which went into effect on Jan. 1. The Milwaukee office for NAI Pfefferle is led by managing partner, the former managing director of NAI Greywolf. Sauthoff, who has more than 30 years of real estate experience in southeastern Wisconsin, declined to comment on his former employer. “NAI Pfefferle wants to expand in the Milwaukee market and they asked me to join them to do that,” he said. “I left (Greywolf) and I joined Pfefferle.” A representative for Greywolf Partners could not be reached for comment. NAI Pfefferle’s Milwaukee office currently has six employees, all of whom are licensed commercial real estate brokers. “We’ve got commitments from a few others. Our intent would be to grow that over the next three to five years,” Sauthoff said. NAI Pfefferle now has 26 licensed commercial real estate brokers in the state. “We believe that there’s a good market (in southeastern Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area) for a company like Pfefferle,” Sauthoff said. “We’re not an independent like some of the smaller independent boutique shops are, but we’re also locally owned and operated so we’re not a corporate entity like some of the larger firms. We’re locally owned and operated but we’re affiliated with a much larger affiliation with NAI Global. We think there’s a spot here for us to work in really nicely. We think there’s a really good opportunity to expand our practice in the Milwaukee market and to provide good service to clients that are looking for something different.” The NAI Global real estate network has more than 325 local offices and 5,800 professionals around the world. NAI Pfefferle and Pfefferle Companies employs more than 140 people across the state of Wisconsin. “We’re very excited to expand into such a thriving market,” said, president of NAI Pfefferle and Pfefferle Companies “We look forward to bringing our company’s 50-plus years of experience, services and resources to southeast Wisconsin to make a positive impact in Milwaukee's commercial real estate market.” “We’ve been impressed with NAI Pfefferle’s continued growth, not only in their existing markets but across the state of Wisconsin,” said, executive vice president-North America at NAI Global. “Their expertise and leadership are evident in the markets they serve. I’m excited to see their impact in the Milwaukee region as they become one of the largest commercial real estate firms in Wisconsin, as well as our entire network.”