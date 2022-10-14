Commercial Real Estate Conference to examine how macroeconomic issues will impact region’s CRE market

With the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates to combat rising inflation and increased concerns about the economy being in, or heading into, a recession, how will those macroeconomic factors impact the southeastern Wisconsin commercial real estate market?

The annual BizTimes Media Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference will include several speakers to discuss those issues, including several from outside of the region to provide an outsider’s perspective on the Milwaukee-area market, thus the title of the program, “From the Outside Looking In.”

The conference will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 7-9:45 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.

The keynote speaker will be Geoffrey Kasselman, a partner and senior vice president of workplace strategy for St. Louis-based commercial real estate development and investment firm CRG. Kasselman, who works in the firm’s Chicago office, provides clients “future-proofing” strategies for their real estate holdings and workplaces. An innovation-minded business futurist, his remarks will focus on how the big trends in the U.S. and global economies will shape the commercial real estate market in Milwaukee and the Upper Midwest.

The event will also include a panel discussion featuring:

The panel discussion will be moderated by Andy Hunt, Vieth Director for the Marquette University Center for Real Estate.

Marquette and the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW) are partners with the event.

The conference is sponsored by: Building Advantage, CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), Husch Blackwell and Johnson Financial Group.

Innovative Signs is an exhibit sponsor.