Commentary: Top local business stories to watch in 2024

With 2024 underway, here are the top local business stories that we will be watching closely this year:The 2024 Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 15-18. It is expected to generate $250 million in economic impact and bring 50,000 visitors to the region. In addition, the RNC will provide a huge opportunity for Milwaukee to leverage national and international media coverage to improve its brand as a major city and a great place to live and visit.The $456 million expansion of the downtown Milwaukee convention center will be completed in time for it to be used for the RNC. The expansion is expected to help the facility attract more meetings and conventions, providing more space for larger events but also for multiple events or allowing events to be set up or taken down simultaneously as other events are being held.The Harley-Davidson anniversary events, historically held every five years, have provided a huge boost to the area. VISIT Milwaukee estimated last year’s event had a $95 million economic impact. Going forward, the Harley Homecoming Festival will be an annual event in Milwaukee.Two apartment tower construction projects in Milwaukee’s downtown area are expected to be complete, or at least substantially complete, this year. It has been a long time coming for The Couture project, the 44-story tower near the lakefront. First proposed in 2012, construction finally began in 2021. Meanwhile, construction is also expected to be complete or substantially complete this year on the 31-story Hines apartment tower under construction in the Historic Third Ward.Several big projects are planned in Milwaukee and we will be watching to see if they are able to move forward, including: FPC Live’s indoor concert venue planned next to Fiserv Forum, the soccer stadium planned at the Iron District development, an 11-story hotel planned on Brady Street, a 24-story apartment tower and a 25-story apartment tower planned on the East Side, and a 32-story apartment tower planned along the Milwaukee River downtown.The Milwaukee Rep will rebuild its downtown Milwaukee theater complex. The $75 million project is expected to start in May. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Public Museum is also shooting for a spring groundbreaking for its $240 million project to build a new museum downtown.