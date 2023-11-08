Commentary: Smoked sausage

By
-
Klement's Chase Avenue facility. Credit: Google
Klement's Chase Avenue facility. Credit: Google

For the third time in five years, Milwaukee-based Klement Sausage Co. has lost a major local sponsorship deal to its rival, Sheboygan County-based Johnsonville. It’s a curious trend for Klement’s, which was acquired in 2014, by a portfolio company of California-based Altamont Capital Partners. The first big blow came in 2018 when the Milwaukee Brewers

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display