Comar moves to larger facility in West Bend

Voorhees, New Jersey-based Comar has moved its West Bend manufacturing operations to a 160,000-square-foot facility at 2845 Wingate St. The new location officially opened this week. Comar is a supplier of specialty packaging solutions and…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Voorhees, New Jersey-based Comar has moved its West Bend manufacturing operations to a 160,000-square-foot facility at 2845 Wingate St. The new location officially opened this week.

Comar is a supplier of specialty packaging solutions and custom molded medical devices and assemblies.

The building triples Comar's footprint in West Bend, compared to its previous location at 910 E. Rusco Road, and houses over $7 million of capital investment in high tonnage injection molding machines, large cavitation molds, and press side automation.

“The pandemic affecting our society has brought an unprecedented surge in demand for Comar’s rigid packaging, especially for disinfecting wipes used in hospitals, homes and institutions. We recognize the critical role our injection molding and blow molding solutions play in delivering essential supplies to the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19,” said Mike Ruggieri, chief executive officer of Comar. “This expansion shows our commitment to the fight and will position Comar to better meet demand while addressing the growth and service level needs of our customers. We will also be situated to support future injection molding and blow molding business opportunities and partnerships with our extensive floor space.”

James Spalding, West Bend plant manager at Comar, added that leadership at the location is expecting to expand the number of workers and is actively seeking to fill openings for skilled technicians and shift operators.