Colbert Packaging sells Kenosha HQ to REIT for $19 million

By
-
Image from LoopNet.
Image from LoopNet.

Colbert Packaging Corp. has sold its headquarters facility in Kenosha to Dallas-based real estate investment trust Spirit Realty for nearly $19 million, according to state records. Colbert Packaging is a manufacturer of packaging and many of its customers are in the pharmaceutical, health care and consumer goods industries. Founded in 1959, the company was previously

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

