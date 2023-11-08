Coffee Break: Tina Quealy

Tina Quealy
Chief executive officer
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
929 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee
bbcmkids.org
Industry: Education and entertainment
Employees: 19 full-time, 19 part-time
Quealy was executive director of the Milwaukee-based Burke Foundation for six years before being named Betty Brinn Children’s Museum’s newest chief executive officer in September.
She was attracted to the role because of her passion for early childhood education and providing inclusive spaces for young people to play in. “Through my previous work in investing and supporting various educational and experiential learning initiatives, I have learned how important a resource like the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is for the city of Milwaukee.”
As Betty Brinn is on track to achieve record revenue and welcome 180,000 visitors this year, Quealy says a top priority will be finding a new building for the museum that is inclusive and accessible and attracts diverse community members to gather and learn alongside one another.
When it comes to finding Betty Brinn’s new home, Quealy said the search criteria includes “a site that’s downtown adjacent, where diverse groups feel comfortable visiting.”
In her spare time, Quealy’s 8-year-old daughter keeps her busy exploring Milwaukee. They enjoy catching theater performances at First Stage, exploring the outdoors at the Urban Ecology Center and climbing at Adventure Rock.
Quealy believes her experience working with nonprofit organizations will be instrumental in helping her lead Betty Brinn Children’s Museum into the future. “The museum is a valuable community asset, and I look forward to partnering with various stakeholders in this next phase.”
She loves coffee in all its forms. “I’ve never been steered wrong by the creative barista team at Pilcrow Coffee (in Milwaukee).”