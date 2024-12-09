Coffee Break: Jennifer Schomburg

President, Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center and Metro Milwaukee Group
Aurora Health Care
2900 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee
aurorahealthcare.org
Jennifer Schomburg moved to Milwaukee in July to take the helm of Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center and Aurora Health Care’s Metro Milwaukee Group, which is anchored by St. Luke’s, Aurora Sinai and Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore hospitals.
- She’s built a 20-year career in health care administration, most recently serving as president of St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington.
- Schomburg grew up in Missouri and earned two master’s degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia. After the past 10-plus years working in health systems across the southwest part of the U.S., “coming back here to Milwaukee, to the Midwest, has really felt like coming home.”
- Since joining Aurora, Schomburg has worked to gain an understanding of the health system’s mission, community impact and role as Wisconsin’s largest private employer. “I always say once you’ve seen one hospital, you’ve seen one hospital – meaning that each hospital, each community we serve is unique. The constant has always been the extraordinary people who have been called to serve in our industry.”
- For a sector that has faced its fair share of workforce challenges in recent years, Schomburg emphasized the need for a diverse and inclusive environment where all employees and patients feel “valued, respected and empowered to succeed.” It’s also critical, she said, that the team reflects the communities being served.
- Schomburg and her husband, Adam, live in downtown Milwaukee and have enjoyed meeting new people, checking out the food scene and spending time on the lakefront.
- She takes her coffee black or will otherwise order a Flat White at the Starbucks inside St. Luke's.