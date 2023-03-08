Coalition formed to advocate for ‘solution’ to fund American Family Field upgrades

About three weeks after Gov. Tony Evers proposed using $290 million from the state’s surplus to fund ongoing repairs and upgrades to American Family Field, in exchange for a commitment from the Milwaukee Brewers to commit to play there through 2043, a coalition has formed of state business leaders advocating for a “solution to keep Major League Baseball in Wisconsin for the next generation.”

“The new coalition supports finding a bipartisan solution, and aims to raise awareness about the important economic benefits the ballpark provides Wisconsin,” a news release states.

The group, called the Home Crew Coalition, includes:

Omar Shaikh , Milwaukee restaurateur and developer

, Milwaukee restaurateur and developer Andrew Disch , political director for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters

, political director for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters Mike Grebe , former CEO of Foley & Lardner and former president and CEO of the Bradley Foundation

, former CEO of Foley & Lardner and former president and CEO of the Bradley Foundation Dan Kapanke , La Crosse Loggers baseball team owner and former Republican state senator

, La Crosse Loggers baseball team owner and former Republican state senator Tracy Johnson , Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin president and CEO

, Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin president and CEO Ashok Rai , president and CEO of Prevea Health

, president and CEO of Prevea Health Peggy Williams-Smith , president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee

, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee Jim Villa , CEO of NAIOP Wisconsin

, CEO of NAIOP Wisconsin Rob Zerjav, president, CEO and managing partner of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball team

The coalition will be chaired by Shaikh.

“The Milwaukee Brewers are a point of pride for Wisconsin and it’s important that we do what is needed to ensure Major League Baseball is preserved in our state for the next generation,” said Shaikh. “Generating thousands of jobs and billions in direct spending, it’s important that we recognize the massive economic impact the team and the ballpark have on our state. Through our collective efforts, the Home Crew Coalition aims to deliver that message statewide and ensure the Brewers can call American Family Field their home for years to come.”