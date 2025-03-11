Log In
People in the News

COA Youth & Family Centers names new executive director

By Andrew Weiland
Dr. Amy Rowell
Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization COA Youth & Family Centers announced that Dr. Amy Rowell has been named its new executive director.

Rowell previously served as chief operating officer of Milwaukee-based IMPACT Inc. for three years.

Before that she served as director of fund development for Guest House of Milwaukee.

Rowell is also immediate past president of the southeastern Wisconsin chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Rowell earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marquette University and last year received a doctorate of education degree from Alverno College.

