Clinical Edge acquired by Maryland clinical research organization

Milwaukee-based Clinical Edge,
a provider of visual acuity examiners and certification services, has been acquired by Rockville, Maryland-based The Emmes Company.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Emmes is a global, full-service clinical research organization (CRO) working to support the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. Clinical Edge trains and certifies visual function examiners at investigator sites conducting ophthalmic clinical trials. Following the acquisition, Clinical Edge has been renamed OptymEdge. "We are thrilled to be joining a first-rate organization like Emmes, which mirrors our principles and aspirations. This partnership will strengthen and optimize our client services,” said Lisa Laskowski,
managing director at Clinical Edge. Clinical Edge ensures the standardization of visual function requirements for ophthalmic clinical trials across all phases of clinical development. This includes certifying and training clinical trial center staff and maintaining a database listing their current certification status. Clinical Edge has a combined base of 36 ophthalmic certifiers. The combination of Emmes' ophthalmology certification unit and Clinical Edge will make the organization a leader in ophthalmic certification and training services. “Clinical Edge has built a great name in the market. The company not only increases our base of certifiers across the U.S., but it adds biotech and pharmaceutical clients and certifiers in Europe and Asia,” said Dr. Traci Clemons,
chief research officer at Emmes. “It has been creative in shifting from on-site training and certification services to a decentralized model, and this is something OptymEdge plans to expand. Emmes also will invest in the enhancement and expansion of our combined visual functioning certification offerings.”