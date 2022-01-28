Clever Real Estate names Milwaukee America’s ‘best coffee city’

According to a report by St. Louis-based Clever Real Estate, a residential real estate platform, Milwaukee is America’s “best coffee city.”

For the report, Clever says it analyzed data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Numbeo, Google Trends, National Coffee Association, and Database USA to rank the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. from the best to the worst cities for coffee.

Its weighted rankings included: Average price of a cappuccino in each city, average number of coffee shops per capita in each metro, number of coffee shops per square mile in each metro, percentage of their income locals are willing to spend on a daily weekday cup of coffee, Google search trends for coffee-related terms in each metro.

In the Clever rankings of “Best Coffee Cities in America,” Milwaukee ranked #1, followed by Portland, Oregon; San Francisco; Buffalo and Providence, Rhode Island.

“Milwaukee is the coffee capital of the U.S., serving up the perfect blend of passionate coffee culture and affordability,” the report said.