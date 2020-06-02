Notable Women in Construction and Design: Clare Hirssig

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Number of years with your current company/firm: 5

5 Undergrad degree/university: Kansas State University, B.S Architectural Engineering

Kansas State University, B.S Architectural Engineering Graduate degree/university: Kansas State University, M.S Architectural Engineering

Clare Hirssig is a key contributor to the General Building Engineering Team at Faith Technologies. She works in the Pewaukee office for Menasha-based Faith Technologies, and has been with the company for 5 of the 12 years she has been in the industry.

“Clare brings many quality attributes to the engineering team, from her extensive technical knowledge to her ability to instill trust and confidence in the project teams that she supports,” said Cameron Vaught, Faith Technologies engineering team leader. “Clare leads by example and has been instrumental in the success of Faith Technologies’ Corporate Engineering team.”

“Clare has helped drive the success of the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin project over the last two years,” Vaught said. “She goes above and beyond in every task, often coming up with truly innovative ideas that bring immense benefit to the project. She acts as a key interface between the construction and engineering teams, while confidently representing the organization before the client and her other customers.”

In addition to her career responsibilities, Hirssig finds time to be a volunteer, a mentor for multiple organizations and is an active member with the Illuminating Engineering Society and the National Society of Professional Engineers.

“It is incredibly rare to find someone who is as committed to quality and as willing to work with others as Clare,” Vaught said.