City to install ‘carryout zones’ in front of restaurants

As restaurants have been required to move to carryout and delivery service only, the City of Milwaukee is taking steps to support those businesses while attempting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses can now apply for a ‘restaurant carryout zone’ to be temporarily installed near their location, if it doesn’t already have a loading zone. Customers would park in the space to have their order brought directly to their car, lessening the risk of exposure to the virus.

Since the city initiative was announced late Wednesday, 34 restaurants have applied, according to the Department of Public Works.

Bars and restaurants in the City of Milwaukee and in 15 other municipalities have been closed to the public since Tuesday, after health officials ordered food and beverage sales to be restricted to carry-out and delivery service in effort to limit the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. An order from Gov. Tony Evers came shortly after to restrict restaurants statewide to carry-out service only.

“We recognize COVID-19 is impacting the restaurant industry and this program is a way the city can support those businesses,” said DPW spokesperson Brian DeNeve.

Once a business applies, DPW will install signage and/or meter hoods within the next 48 to 72 hours. Application forms are available through the city’s website.

DPW said the program is free of charge for “City of Milwaukee restaurateurs who currently do not have a loading zone adjacent to their business.” Typically, a business applying for a loading zone would pay an initial two-year fee of $250, and an additional $150 to renew. The request would also have to be approved by the Common Council License Committee.

“While we will evaluate this program in the coming weeks, we anticipate continuing this for as long as the ‘No Dine In’ policy is in effect,” said Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske.