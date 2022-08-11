City Forward Collective names new leader

Milwaukee nonprofit City Forward Collective
announced Thursday that Brittany Kinser
will succeed Patricia Hoben
as the organization’s president and executive director.
Kinser, who will formally begin her new role on Sept. 19, is a longtime teacher and educational leader and has worked at schools in Chicago, California and Japan.
Prior to her appointment, Kinser was executive director of Milwaukee’s region of Rocketship Public Schools, a charter school network. She also served as president of Milwaukee Charter School Advocates for the past two years; helping launch new schools, supporting parents and promoting political advocacy.
“Brittany Kinser is the right leader to build from where we started,” said City Forward Collective co-chairwoman Leslie Dixon. “Expanding educational opportunity is absolutely critical to Milwaukee’s future.”
Hoben, who started City Forward Collective in 2019, will remain with the nonprofit organization through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. During her tenure, Hoben raised more than $6.8 million to recruit and train teachers, while also working with policymakers to support education.
“It has been an honor to launch and lead City Forward Collective,” said Hoben. “I’m profoundly grateful to our amazing staff team and all the educators, parents, community leaders and other stakeholders who have come together to create and execute the organization’s vision and strategic goals over the past three years.”
Kinser said she is excited for the new opportunity.
“City Forward Collective is at an exciting moment,” said Kinser. “Together, we will continue developing this organization to make the impact Milwaukee – and its kids – deserve.”