City Forward Collective names new leader

By
Joe Poirier
-
Brittany Kinser has been named the City Forward Collective's president and executive director. She succeeds Patricia Hoben, who launched the nonprofit program in 2019. Photo submitted City Forward Collective.
Milwaukee nonprofit City Forward Collective announced Thursday that Brittany Kinser will succeed Patricia Hoben as the organization’s president and executive director. Kinser, who will formally begin her new role on Sept. 19, is a longtime…

