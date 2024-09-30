Citizens Bank to close branch at Mukwonago Metro Market store

Citizens Bank announced that it will close its branch at the Metro Market store at 1010 N. Rochester St. in Mukwonago. The bank will not renew its lease for the space when it expires at the end of the year.

Citizens Bank’s other two Mukwonago stores, located at 301 N. Rochester St. and 875 S. Rochester St., will remain in operation. Employees at the branch location at the Metro Market store will be moved to other open positions within the company.

While banks have seen in-person transaction volumes decline in recent years, branches inside grocery stores have suffered the most. Following that trend, in 2023, Citizens Bank announced plans to relocate its Muskego branch from inside a Pick ‘n Save store to a new freestanding building currently under construction on Janesville Road.

“We recognize that our customers rely on us differently than they have in the past,” said Jeffrey Standafer, president and CEO of Citizens Bank. “For many people, a visit to a branch usually involves more than a simple transaction. If they are coming to us in person, they likely want to sit down with a banker for help or advice. We need to focus on spaces to support that kind of collaboration.

“Mukwonago is our bank’s hometown, and we remain deeply committed to serving our customers here. Realigning our resources now will allow us to improve the support we provide within the community.”