Citizens Bank plans to build branch in Muskego, replacing café

Mukwonago-based Citizens Bank plans to build a branch in Muskego, which would replace Niko’s Café and Bar at S75 W17358 Janesville Road, Muskego.

The Nikos building would be demolished and replaced with a new 2,100-square-foot Citizens Bank building, according to plans filed with the city of Muskego. The city’s Plan Commission approved the project plans earlier this week.

Citizens Bank currently has a branch inside of the Pick ‘n Save store at S74 W17005 Janesville Road in Muskego and wants to move that branch to a larger, freestanding location.

The bank has 12 branch locations, including the Muskego branch.