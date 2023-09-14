Citizens Bank plans to build branch in Muskego, replacing café

The Nikos building would be demolished and replaced with a new 2,100-square-foot Citizens Bank building, according to plans filed with the city of Muskego. The city’s Plan Commission approved the project plans earlier this week.
Citizens Bank currently has a branch inside of the Pick ‘n Save store at S74 W17005 Janesville Road in Muskego and wants to move that branch to a larger, freestanding location.
The bank has 12 branch locations, including the Muskego branch.
Mukwonago-based Citizens Bank plans to build a branch in Muskego, which would replace Niko's Café and Bar at S75 W17358 Janesville Road, Muskego.
The Nikos building would be demolished and replaced with a new 2,100-square-foot Citizens Bank building, according to plans filed with the city of Muskego. The city's Plan Commission approved the project plans earlier this week.
Citizens Bank currently has a branch inside of the Pick ‘n Save store at S74 W17005 Janesville Road in Muskego and wants to move that branch to a larger, freestanding location.
The bank has 12 branch locations, including the Muskego branch.
[caption id="attachment_576131" align="aligncenter" width="1015"] Rendering of the Citizens Bank branch planned at the site of Niko's Café and Bar at S75 W17358 Janesville Road in Muskego. The cafe building would be demolished to make way for the new bank branch.[/caption]