Cirque Musica returning to Milwaukee this winter

Cirque Musica will present its new “Holiday Wishes” production on Friday, Dec. 1 at the Miller High Life Theatre in downtown Milwaukee.

The world-touring theatrical group combines live music with circus-style acrobatic acts. Its new show will feature the group’s world-renowned cast accompanied by a full symphony orchestra playing popular holiday songs.

“Holiday Wishes” will tour 30 U.S. cities including Portland, Cleveland, Orlando and Austin, according to its website. Oshkosh is also on the list.

Tickets for the Milwaukee show go on sale on Friday, Aug. 2 and can be purchased at the Miller High Life Theatre box office or Ticketmaster.com.

Cirque Musica made an appearance in Milwaukee last winter, presenting “Wonderland” at Fiserv Forum.

Cirque Musica is owned by Allen, Texas-based TCG Entertainment. It is unrelated to the popular Canada-based entertainment company Cirque du Soleil, which has performed in Milwaukee the past several years, including earlier this year at Fiserv Forum.