Cintas reopens shuttered Menomonee Falls facility as part of Cleanroom business

Cincinnati-based Cintas Corp.
, which closed its Menomonee Falls facility in the summer of 2020
, has reopened the facility as part of the company’s Cleanroom business.
On Wednesday, the 55,000-square-foot building at N51 W13915 Northpark Drive was officially reopened following its complete renovation into a Cintas Cleanroom facility. Cintas Cleanrooms use a specialized laundering process that removes particulates in garments and workwear.
There are currently 35 employees at the Menomonee Falls Cintas Cleanroom location and that number is expected to grow to more than 60 within the next year.
The same location previously provided facility services for clients, as well as uniforms and apparel. Part of the reason for the 2020 closure was due to Cintas acquiring Minnesota-based uniform company G&K Services, according to Nick Grote
, cleanroom regional business director.
“We had capacity already in Milwaukee with our existing building, so we had the opportunity to transition the volume from the Menomonee Falls facility into our Milwaukee facility and absorb the volume,” said Grote.
As Cintas began growing its Cleanroom Division, he said the shuttered Menomonee Falls facility was an obvious candidate since the company still owned it.
“We certainly love the workforce, it was in the right spot for our Cleanroom business…it just was the perfect spot,” said Grote.
About a year and a half ago, Cintas stripped the entire building to its bare bones and began renovating it into a Cleanroom facility. The Menomonee Falls location is the company’s sixth so far, and the third location to open in the last year.
The Cleanroom business serves a wide range of innovative industries that require decontamination, including businesses operating in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device manufacturing spaces.
Heightened awareness surrounding Wisconsin’s biohealth industry, and the recent state designation as a regional tech hub
, contributed to Cintas’ decision to expand the Cleanroom business into Wisconsin.
“I think the buzz is real,” said Grote. “We didn’t move here solely because of a buzz, we moved here because of the companies that are moving in and the growth that we anticipate. We’re very excited about the state of Wisconsin.”
The company declined to disclose how much was spent on renovating the Menomonee Falls facility.