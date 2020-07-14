Cintas to close facility in Menomonee Falls

Cincnnati-based Cintas Corp. informed state officials that it will close its facility at N51 W139915 Northpark Drive in Menomonee Falls.

The closure of the facility is expected to occur by Aug. 31 and will result in the elimination of 92 jobs, the company said. The employees are not unionized.

The company said it is closing the facility “based upon unforeseeable business circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Cintas provides corporate identity uniforms, entrance and logo mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid, safety, fire protection products and services, and industrial carpet and tile cleaning.

The company operates nearly 500 facilities in North America, including five manufacturing facilities and eleven distribution centers.

Cintas has four facilities in the Milwaukee area, including two in Menomonee Falls. The Northpark Drive facility provides facility services and uniforms and apparel, according to the company’s website. Its other Menomonee Falls facility provides first aid and safety and fire protection products and services.