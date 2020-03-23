Christine Specht: Put work down and just think│Ep. 28

Serving others, connecting work with purpose and meaning, staying grounded and striving for better are some of the values Christine brings to life at Cousins. Christine makes leading with such optimism look easy, but she shares that she’s really intentional about developing these positive leadership competencies. One of Christine’s tips for being a successful leader is to walk away from the laptop, put the work down and just think. That and occasionally blasting some ’80s hair band music in the car, keeps Christine motivated to be her best.

A partnership with The Brimful Life.