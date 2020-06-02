Notable Women in Construction and Design: Christina Sladky

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 8

8 Number of years with your current company/firm: 8

8 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University B.S. Construction Engineering & Management

After graduating from Marquette University and joining the Hunzinger Construction Co. team 8 years ago, Christina Sladky has worked on several significant projects in the area.

Some of her most notable work includes completing multiple projects for the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Currently, she is serving as project manager on the American Family Insurance Amphitheater renovation at the Summerfest grounds. Once this $50 million multi-phased project is completed, she will then shift to the $200 million Komatsu South Harbor Campus Project, which will create a new headquarters for the company in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.

Committed to green building practices, Christina became a U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Accredited Professional AP and is WELL AP certified.

“Christina Sladky is an awesome example of what young women can accomplish by choosing construction as a career,” said Joan Zepecki, director of diversity and inclusion for Hunzinger. “She is enthusiastic and optimistic and her coworkers and clients love the energy and positive attitude she brings to her work. The joy she has for building is palpable.”

Sladky is currently chair of the Association of General Contractor’s Construction Leadership Council (CLC), which is a program put in place for young professionals to network and receive support.