Chris Stapleton to headline Summerfest

Country artist Chris Stapleton will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30 during Summerfest.

He will be joined by special guest Sheryl Crow.

Stapleton last played Summerfest in 2017 when he opened for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers over two nights at Henry Maier Festival Park’s main stage. Crow also made an appearance at the 2017 festival as part of the lineup in Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival.

Six shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater have been announced so far for Summerfest 2020:

Justin Bieber on June 24

Luke Bryan on June 25

Chris Stapleton and special guest Sheryl Crow

Ozzy Osbourne and special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1

Dave Matthews Band on July 2

Halsey on July 5

The festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

The amphitheater is currently undergoing the second of a two-phase $53 million redevelopment, which will be completed in time for the 2020 festival. The project has included raising the facility’s roof 26 feet, building new restrooms, enhancing accessibility and adding new food and beverage options.

In addition to the Summerfest shows, several other concerts have been booked for the amphitheater this year.