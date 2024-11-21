Choose to make a difference

We are proud to present BizTimes Media’s 15th annual Giving Guide, which introduces you to more than 70 nonprofit organizations making an impact through their missions, transforming lives and shaping the future of our community.

This year’s Giving Guide also features a number of stories spotlighting the work nonprofits are doing in our community and how you can get involved. You’ll find an extensive report on organizations working to combat addiction and substance abuse, examples of how volunteering your time makes a difference for local nonprofits, efforts to bridge the technology divide across the region, how the local chapter of one nonprofit connects to national efforts, the growing role of impact investing, and a roundup of the largest gifts and fundraising efforts in our community over the past year.

Our region is blessed with a wealth of talent, expertise and resources. It is through partnerships between the nonprofit and for-profit sectors that we can make our community stronger. As business leaders, we have the opportunity – and the responsibility – to contribute meaningfully to the places where we live and work. It’s not just about writing a check, though financial support is vital; it’s about giving time, skills and creativity to causes that resonate with us.

Whether it’s through volunteering, serving on a nonprofit board or committee, or providing pro bono services, there are countless ways to get involved. These organizations need advocates, problem-solvers and passionate individuals to help drive their missions forward. By aligning your company’s values with community service, you not only enrich the lives of others, but also inspire your employees, customers and partners to take action.

We encourage you to explore the featured nonprofit profiles on pages 25-173 and find opportunities to engage. Together, through our time, talent and treasure, we can build a better future for everyone in our region.

Thank you to our valued readers for your commitment to making a difference.

Thanks to the many individual and corporate underwriters and to The Kieckhefer Group for their support in sponsoring this year’s Giving Guide.

Sincerely,

Dan Meyer

Publisher/Owner, BizTimes Media

Kate Meyer

Community Engagement/Owner, BizTimes Media