Chinese manufacturer of orthodontic technology plans Oak Creek facility

Angelalign Technology
, a Chinese manufacturer of orthodontic clear aligner technology, plans to build a 52,000-square-foot facility in Oak Creek.
The plant, to be built at 10551 South Oakview Parkway, will be the company’s first facility in the United States.
The Oak Creek location will bring Angelalign Technology’s production closer to its growing customer base in the United States, according to a Thursday announcement.
Phase one of the project will create 100 construction jobs and up to 80 permanent jobs in the facility.
Angelalign Technology employees will use the company’s automated, proprietary 3D printing technology.
"This expansion represents a milestone in the continued evolution of our global growth strategy, reinforcing our commitment to our long-term presence in the North American market," said Fox Hu
, CEO of Angelalign Technology. "It will enhance our service to Angel Aligner's North American customers while creating job opportunities in the local community."
Angelalign launched its international business just two years ago, breaking into the European, Australian, and North American markets.
"The global market for aligners is vast and despite our rapid development, we occupy only a tiny fraction of the market," reads the company's annual report for 2023. "The foundational capabilities we accumulated through continual feedback and improvement over the last 20 years enable us to continue to grow in the global markets."
In the first half of 2024, the company recorded revenue of $121 million, representing year-over-year growth of 39.8%. In the United States, revenue reached $32.1 million.
"Our priority is to remain highly responsive to the needs of our customers while delivering innovative products and exceptional service," said Jason Tabb
, vice president and general manager of North America
. "This new manufacturing facility is a testament to our commitment to customer-centric innovation and elevating the experience for orthodontists and their patients."