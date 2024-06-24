Children’s Wisconsin announces next president and CEO

“I am pleased to welcome Gil to Children’s Wisconsin,” said Troy, who first joined Children’s as a pediatric nurse in 1975. “His values, expertise, and strategic vision are perfectly aligned with our organization and where we are headed in the future. Gil has an unwavering commitment to improving whole-child health, and I am confident that he will serve our organization and our community with passion and integrity for years to come.”
With locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Children’s Wisconsin provides primary care, specialty care, urgent care, emergency care, mental and behavioral health care, community health services, foster and adoption services, child and family counseling, child advocacy services and family resource centers.