Children’s Wisconsin announces next president and CEO

With locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Children’s Wisconsin provides primary care, specialty care, urgent care, emergency care, mental and behavioral health care, community health services, foster and adoption services, child and family counseling, child advocacy services and family resource centers. “I am pleased to welcome Gil to Children’s Wisconsin,” said Troy, who first joined Children’s as a pediatric nurse in 1975. “His values, expertise, and strategic vision are perfectly aligned with our organization and where we are headed in the future. Gil has an unwavering commitment to improving whole-child health, and I am confident that he will serve our organization and our community with passion and integrity for years to come.”

The announcement of Peri's appointment follows a national search that began in late 2023, drawing "many exceptionally accomplished and capable candidates from across the country," said Patrick Hammes, chair of the Children’s Wisconsin board of directors and the search committee. “Our board of directors is pleased that we have been able to select a leader who is ideally suited to the needs of the organization and our work on behalf of Wisconsin kids and families," said Hammes in a statement. "Gil has demonstrated alignment with our aspirational vision of making Wisconsin kids the healthiest in the nation and our strong internal culture that supports Children’s Wisconsin as a great place to work and receive care. His demonstrated ability to build key strategic partnerships with other mission-focused organizations to improve the health and well-being of kids will be invaluable. I am confident Gil is the right individual to lead Children’s Wisconsin, both now and well into the future.” Peri has 25 years of leadership experience in health care operations and strategy. Prior to his nearly three-year stint at Riley Children’s Health, which ended in February, he was president and chief operating officer at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford from 2017 to 2021, and senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver from 2014 to 2017. Before that, he served four years as vice president of strategic growth at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He earned his bachelor's, master's in public health and MBA from the University of South Florida.