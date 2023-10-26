Children’s Wisconsin president and CEO Peggy Troy to retire at end of 2024

By
-
Peggy Troy

Wauwatosa-based Children’s Wisconsin announced today that its president and CEO, Peggy Troy, will retire at the end of 2024. Troy started working for Children’s Wisconsin as a pediatric nurse in 1975. She was named president and CEO in 2009. Under Troy’s leadership Children’s Wisconsin has grown and now has more than 50 locations throughout the

