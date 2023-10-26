Children’s Wisconsin president and CEO Peggy Troy to retire at end of 2024

Wauwatosa-based Children’s Wisconsin announced today that its president and CEO, Peggy Troy, will retire at the end of 2024.
Troy started working for Children’s Wisconsin as a pediatric nurse in 1975. She was named president and CEO in 2009.
Under Troy’s leadership Children’s Wisconsin has grown and now has more than 50 locations throughout the state.
“It continues to be the honor of my lifetime to serve as president and CEO of Children’s Wisconsin,” said Troy. “Thanks to the compassion and expertise of our 6,000 plus medical providers and staff, and the dedication of our partners, benefactors and community leaders, we have made tremendous strides in driving innovation that cares for every aspect of kids’ total health — physical, mental, social and dental. Whether routine or the most complex, this work binds our current and future leaders to our vision of helping kids in Wisconsin become the healthiest in the nation.”
“We are filled with gratitude for Peggy’s leadership of Children’s Wisconsin for the past 15 years,” said Patrick Hammes, chair of the Children’s Wisconsin board of directors. “Her tenure has been nothing short of transformative for those we serve, and all who care about and advance our mission. On our Milwaukee Campus, in our clinics and throughout our community, Peggy’s commitment to putting kids first is evident in all we do.”
The Children’s Wisconsin board of directors has retained the services of a national search firm and formed a search committee to find a successor.
“While filling her shoes will be no small task, we will do so with the clarity and confidence that Children’s Wisconsin is well positioned to continue making a difference in the lives of the kids and families we serve both now and well into the future,” Hammes said.
“As the search begins for the next president and CEO, I remain as dedicated as ever to our mission,” Troy said. “In addition, our team and I will work closely with our board and my successor to affect a smooth transition.”