Chick-fil-A to open Menomonee Falls restaurant on Thursday

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A announced that its newest southeastern Wisconsin location, in Menomonee Falls, will open on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Located at W185 N9590 Bancroft Drive, which is southwest of Appleton Avenue and County Line Road, the restaurant will be owned and operated by franchisee Brandon Duke.

The Menomonee Falls Chick-fil-A location will have 120 to 130 full and part-time employees.

Founded in 1967, Chick-fil-A now has more than 2,600 locations in 47 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.

Since entering the Wisconsin market in 2014, the company has seen rapid growth in the Milwaukee area. In addition to Menomonee Falls, it now has restaurants in Delafield, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Greendale, West Allis, Pewaukee, two in Brookfield, and a vendor stand at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.