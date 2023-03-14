Chick-fil-A planning location in city of Milwaukee

A Chick-fil-A restaurant could be coming to Milwaukee’s south side.

The Atlanta-based restaurant chain wants to construct a 4,958-square-foot stand-alone restaurant building with a drive-thru at 2701 W. Morgan Ave., according to site plans submitted to the city. The plans were first reported Monday by Urban Milwaukee.

The building that currently sits on the proposed site is home to Zebb’s Family Restaurant, which has been in business for the past 29 years. Owner Prokopios “Peter” Liapis told BizTimes Milwaukee on Tuesday that he has no intention of closing the restaurant.

“Right now, we have no plans on doing anything, we just keep going,” Liapis said.

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., the eatery is known for its scratch-made pancakes, daily soups, burgers and baby back ribs.

Zebb’s leases the building from Northbrook, Illinois-based Loomis Centre LLC. Neither the building owner nor Chick-fil-A has contacted Liapis about the chain’s plans for the site, he said.

Since entering the Wisconsin market in 2014, Chick-fil-A has seen rapid expansion in the Milwaukee area. It now has restaurants in Glendale, Menomonee Falls, Delafield, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Greendale, West Allis, Pewaukee, two in Brookfield, and a vendor stand at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee. The proposed south side restaurant would be the chain’s first stand-alone location in the city of Milwaukee.