Chicago-area investor buys another East Side apartment building

By
Alex Zank
-
1718-1734 E. Lafayette Place. Photo: Google
Deerfield, Illinois-based Fairchild Acquisition has purchased another apartment property on Milwaukee's East Side — a 21-unit building at 1718-1734 E. Lafayette Place. The acquisition is the latest step in the firm's plan to build a 200-unit…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

